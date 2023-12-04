MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines and Air Force reservist Michelle Dee, together with celebrity reserve officers Diether Ocampo and Matteo Guidiecelli joined the monthly Stop and Salute flag-raising ceremony at the historic Independence Flagpole and Rizal Monument in Rizal Park, Manila on Monday.

WATCH: “This whole movement is so important especially in the younger generation because it sets a precedented example on how we should be very nationalistic, how we should love our country. ” — Michelle Dee on the significance of the Salute to a Clean Flag Movement. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/gX5XfxtTmw — Karen De Guzman (@_KarenDeGuzman) December 4, 2023

The flag-raising ceremony celebrates Rizal Month to honor national hero Dr. Jose Rizal.

Dee believes that the Salute to a Clean Flag Movement is important in demonstrating patriotism for the country.

Miss Universe PH and Air Force reservist Michelle Dee, and celebrity reserve officers Diether Ocampo and Matteo Guidiecelli join the monthly #StopandSalute Flag Raising Ceremony at the historic Independence Flagpole and Rizal Monument in Rizal Park Luneta, Manila. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/ge3aRKeU6L — Karen De Guzman (@_KarenDeGuzman) December 4, 2023

“This whole movement is so important especially in the younger generation because it sets a precedented example on how we should be very nationalistic, how we should love our country, but most especially respect it all cost,” Dee said.

Dee aspires to go beyond being a beauty queen in her role as an Air Force reservist and wants to do everything she can to serve the country.

“My language of love has always been service and that is represented through my efforts at Miss Universe, but also as a civilian reservist because I want to really be able to offer whatever I can to make sure that whenever they need me, I’m here,” she said.

The event was also attended by "Gomburza" stars Cedrick Juan and Enchong Dee, who will be playing Padre Jose Burgos and Padre Jacinto Zamora in the movie.

"Gomburza" is an official entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) about the three Filipino priests who were executed for orchestrating a mutiny against Spain in 1872.

The Stop and Salute flag ceremony is a monthly program of the National Parks Development Committee and Salute to a Clean Flag Movement, in cooperation with the Department of Tourism, National Historical Commission of the Philippines,, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other government and private organizations.



