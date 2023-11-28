MANILA -- One hundred fifty-one years ago, the deaths of three martyred priests during the Spanish occupation of the Philippines galvanized Filipinos to rebel against Spain.

More than a century later, that historical event is immortalized in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) official entry "Gomburza," starring Cedrick Juan, Enchong Dee, and Dante Rivero as Padre Jose Burgos, Padre Jacinto Zamora, and Padre Mariano Gomez, the martyred priests whose deaths sparked the revolution.

LOOK: Historical movie “GOMBURZA” director Pepe Diokno, cast members Cedrick Juan, and Enchong Dee arrive at special advance screening of the Metro Manila Film Festival entry



Juan plays the role of Padre Burgos while Dee brought Padre JZamora to life @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/aX37ndLLHE — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) November 27, 2023

Moviegoers in the film’s advance special screening on Monday night were catapulted back to the 19th century, reminding Filipinos that the fight for justice, equality, and truth is far from over.

“It is still happening to this day. Kanina ina-analyze ko 'yung pelikula, nakakalungkot. Sa lahat ng tao na naaakusahan, ilan lang ang nabibigyan ng ganitong magandang kwento... Imagine 151 years after, doon natin na-realize na wow, I wish may hustisya ng panahon na 'yun,” Dee told reporters at the Q&A segment held after the screening.

Napaka busy ni Papa P!



LOOK: Piolo Pascual, who has a special participation in historical film “GOMBURZA,” is also present at the special screening



Pascual also stars in “Mallari,” another highly-anticipated MMFF entery. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/nDrVdpf6UU — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) November 27, 2023

“Ang sakit ng nangyari sa kanila. 'Yung injustices na nangyari 151 years ago, nangyayari pa din. Imagine those people without proper justice or due process, ano nararamdaman,” Juan, who was visibly emotional after the screening, added.

According to the film’s director Pepe Diokno, the MMFF entry translates the historical narrative from textbooks and documents into a striking larger-than-life experience.

“It made me realize in the same way na hindi kilala ng maraming Pilipino 'yung Gomburza. Kami, madaming natuklasan na hindi alam. I learned so much from their story na nilagay namin dito. Watch this film to learn and experience what happened,” he explained.

He went on: “Para ma-inspire po ulit lahat. Na-inspire ako if mabuti ba ako na Pilipino. Kung itong tatlong pari binigyang buhay, ano magagawa pa natin? Their life helped shape the country. The way na-inspire si Jose Rizal sa kanila, sana ma-inspire tayo sa lahat.”

Juan, meanwhile, believes cinema is a powerful medium to advocate change.

“As an artist, pinakamatutulong namin 'yung visual, 'yung emotion, paano maitatawid ang nararamdaman ng tao o estudyante habang binabasa 'yung film. Isa sa pinakamatutulong ng artist ay never dapat maging apolitical, may integrity."

Ketchup Eusebio, who plays Francisco Zaldua, added films have the power to leave a lasting impact on its viewers.

“We [cast and crew] are all storytellers. You connect with the audience. It can pass on inspiration. The feelings of the characters in a film can be passed on,” he reasoned. “Mabigat na regalo. Dadalhin 'yon. It is a powerful impact. We did not see it while doing it, we were focused.”

Juan hopes the movie will set Filipino hearts ablaze and push them to never turn a blind eye to injustices.

“Hindi mo maiiwasan maging emotional. Gano'n ka-tragic, gano'n ka-sobrang relatable. Pagiging empath mas made-develop. Sana mas ma-develop natin pakikitungo at pakikiramdam sa kapwa tao,” he urged.

According to Dee, “Gomburza” is his gift for the country as the message it conveys speaks for countless opressed Filipinos who continue to be silenced.

“Excited akong mapanood niyo 'yung 'Gomburza.' Hindi lang ito regalo namin, regalo natin 'to ng lahat na Pilipino sa ating bansa. May proyekto na finally masasabi may regalo ako sa bansa,” he explained.

“It is something I include in my prayers nowadays. Filipinos being, 'yung pinagdadaanan ng ganito, pero ngayon masakit kasi galing sa kapwa Pilipino. I hope Filipinos will continue to have justice,” he added.

Juan noted that the MMFF roster this year is promising. However, he encourages Filipinos to watch the historical movie first.

“Sampu pelikula lahat magkakaibang kwento. Mayroong historical, fiction, pero lahat kwento ng Pilipino. Why not simulan natin ma-ignite pagiging Pilipino natin para mas ma-enjoy pa ang ibang timelines,” the actor reasoned.

Piolo Pascual, who plays Padre Pédro Pelaéz, and Khalil Ramos, who took on the role of Jose Rizal, were also present at the special screening.