After 'Here Lies Love,' Vina shares wish: 'Sana masundan'

In colorful patterns and sleek lines – Vina Morales is a definition of the festive fashion playbook at #StarMagicalChristmas2023. #ShareTheMagic (📷: @KrishnanGaniel)



Watch the magical night here: https://t.co/mCMaYYqDEvpic.twitter.com/ucE6fB6Dha — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 19, 2023

MANILA -- Actress Vina Morales is hoping to star in a new musical after her successful Broadway debut in "Here Lies Love" as Aurora Aquino.

"I am still overwhelmed with the opportunity na nakapagtrabaho ako doon sa Broadway for one month for 'Here Lies Love' and I am so grateful and thankful," Morales said in the white carpet interview as she attended the Star Magical Christmas on Sunday.

"And very fulfilling. It's a dream come true at sana masundan," Morales added.

She also took the opportunity to thank all those behind "Here Lies Love."

"Sa lahat po ng mga producers namin and all-star cast, mga Filipinos, ang gagaling nila, they are so amazing actors and singers. And I would like to thank all of them. Maraming salamat po at sa lahat po ng mga suporta sa 'Here Lies Love,'" Morales said.

"Here Lies Love" made its historic debut on Broadway in June with an all- Filipino cast.

The role of Aurora Aquino was originally played by Lea Salonga