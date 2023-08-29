Expect more Pinoy talents to join 'Here Lies Love' on Broadway

MANILA -- Filipino-American designer and producer Clint Ramos shared his excitement that actress-singer Vina Morales is joining the cast of "Here Lies Love" on Broadway.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Tuesday, Ramos, who was born and raised in Cebu, is thrilled to welcome Morales, who is also from Cebu.

"We are very, very excited. Broadway is very excited for Vina. I am particularly excited because I am Cebuano and she's Cebuana. So we are very, very excited. We chatted over the phone and she is so ready and more than ready. Part of what is exciting about 'Here Lies Love' is that now we have a platform to actually showcase Filipino talents from the motherland and I think that is very, very exciting," Ramos said before his interview on ANC's "Headstart" with Karen Davila.

"So hopefully Vina would be just the beginning of other artists that we can sort of give Broadway debuts too," he added.

Morales will have a limited guest engagement from September 22 to October 22 at the Broadway Theatre.

Asked of other Filipino stars who could join the cast in the future, Ramos said: "Silang lahat. I think you know when you look at the Philippines, particularly Filipina women of that age, I think the talent pool is so wide and deep. So you know we would love everybody, we would love to consider everybody, everybody who Filipinos are so proud of. I don't want to say names, hindi ba? But for me it's really a perfect platform to showcase our talents."

"Here Lies Love" made its historic debut on Broadway in June with an all- Filipino cast.

"It's pretty historic kasi first time talagang all- Filipino cast on Broadway , telling a Filipino story. So it makes all of us proud. ... It's never been done on Broadway so we are all very excited and very proud. We are also happy that it's doing great. It's a wonderful feeling na pwede naming i-share to the whole world 'yung musical," Ramos said.

"Here Lies Love" is described as a revolutionary musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’ astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution.

The musical features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora as “Ninoy Aquino,” Aaron J. Albano, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, Angelo Soriano, and Danielle Troiano.

For Ramos, one of the highlights of the musical is the involvement of Filipinos in telling the story.

"I think one of the things that really excites me is that not only it's sort of historic to have an all-Filipino cast on Broadway. But we have Lea Salonga, who opened the show and is also one of our producers. Behind the scenes there are also so many Filipinos. There's about 20 Filipino producers above the title from both the US and the Philippines. And the involvement of Filipinos in making decisions around the musical is very present. There's not a single decision that we've made in the musical without a Filipino being on the table discussing and frankly approving things. So that to me is also historic that we are in positions of power and making decisions particularly on how our story is being told," he said.

Pressed of the importance of "Here Lies Love" especially with what's happening in the Philippines, Ramos said: "I think it's really important to look back and acknowledge you know history. But it's also important to look at what art is and what arts duty is to the society and how we can reflect ourselves. I always say that artists are blueprint for mankind."

"So I think this is the perfect time to do 'Here Lies Love' when we examine global democracies, I think particularly in this age of social media, information, disinformation, reinformation -- I think it's really important that we look back out our history and perhaps learn lessons from it," he added.

