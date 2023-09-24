Vina Morales describes Broadway debut as 'magical'

MANILA — Vina Morales was deeply touched by the immense love and support she received when she took her first steps onto Broadway in the role of Aurora Aquino in the musical "Here Lies Love."

She characterized her inaugural Broadway performance as "magical," emphasizing that performing on that iconic stage had always been one of her aspirations as an actress.

“My Broadway debut was magical. You made it all magical. I am overwhelmed by the love and amazing reviews. I made it to Broadway! Yeay! A dream come True and another checked on my bucket list,” she wrote on Instagram.

Morales expressed her anticipation for an additional 31 more performances in which she would portray Aurora. She proceeded to extend her gratitude to all the individuals who had contributed to making this dream a reality.

“To all our producers , production team and amazing casts Thank you all for the love and for welcoming me with love and positive energy. I can feel it in the room when you raised a welcome toast for me! I was in tears of joy. Love you my @herelieslovebway family,” she said.

“Love love to our beloved @msleasalonga and direk @thebobbygarciaco. To my management @starmagicphils @lovecapulong and to my family @ceanaml Thank you and love you all,” she added.

Last month, the producer of the groundbreaking musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim announced the debut of Morales in Broadway for a limited guest engagement from September 22 to October 22 at the Broadway Theatre.

"Here Lies Love" is described as a revolutionary musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’ astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall during the People Power Revolution.

The musical has been hailed as “a political chiller that’s also a red-hot adrenaline rush” “that makes you believe you could dance all night."