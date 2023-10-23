Kapamilya actress Vina Morales has finished her limited guest engagement as Aurora Aquino in the hit Broadway musical "Here Lies Love."

Morales bade farewell to the musical on Monday as she uploaded a video of her inside her dressing room, saying it is a dream come true for her.

"I am humbled, inspired, grateful, thankful for this amazing blessing! I can finally say that I am a Broadway actor. Been in show business for years and this one is for the books! Not only because It’s a dream come true but I get to work with these amazing talented people! Thank you my @herelieslovebway family for being so kind to me and to everyone! I thanked all the people who’s been a part of this journey! You know who you are! I will definitely miss you all!" Morales captioned her post.

Just last week, Morales celebrated her birthday with the cast of "Here Lies Love."

"Here Lies Love" made its historic debut on Broadway in June with an all- Filipino cast.

The role of Aurora Aquino was originally played by Lea Salonga.

