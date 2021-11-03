Mexico's Andrea Meza won the 69th Miss Universe pageant earlier this year. Rodrigo Varela, Getty Images/AFP/File

MANILA -- Pageant fans, mark your calendars as tickets to the 70th Miss Universe will go on sale soon.

Set to be available starting November 15 are passes to the live telecast, preliminary competition, and national costume event, according to a statement released by the Philippine office of the Israel Ministry of Tourism.

The 70th Miss Universe will be held in Eilat, Israel on December 12 at 7 p.m. ET (December 13, 7 a.m. in the Philippines).

"Despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic placed in our path, we knew how to maintain the balance between health and the economy, to bring tourism back to Israel and we wish to welcome again the Filipinos," said Sammy Yahia, Israel Ministry of

Tourism director for the Philippines and India.

"The Miss Universe pageant is without doubt an important and significant event."

Upon their arrival in Israel, the Miss Universe candidates are set to explore what the host country has to offer, beginning in Jerusalem and ending in Eilat, where the coronation night will take place.

The competition will shine a spotlight on the issue of global warming as part of a green agenda that corresponds with the values of the host country.

It will also mark the first time that United Arab Emirates will have a delegate, as well as Morocco's return to the pageant in over four decades.

"As a company that has the distinct advantage of bringing a global spotlight to world issues, I look forward to showcasing both how our contestants can make a difference in their communities and around the world," said Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart.

"I know that the city of Eilat will provide a great space for our contestants to learn and grow together," she added.

Beatrice Gomez of Cebu City is set to represent the Philippines in the upcoming Miss Universe. She succeeded Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo, who finished in the Top 21 of the 69th edition of the pageant earlier this year.

Last week, Gomez had lunch with Israel ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss as she continues to prepare for the international stage.

"The visit to Israel is an opportunity to experience the so many aspects of the country -- the holy land, history, culture, innovation, cuisine and night life," said Fluss, who also wished Gomez good luck in the competition.

