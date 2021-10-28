Final date of 70th Miss Universe pageant announced

Mexico's Andrea Meza won the 69th Miss Universe pageant earlier this year. Rodrigo Varela, Getty Images/AFP/File

A date has finally been set for the 70th Miss Universe pageant.



Andrea Meza of Mexico will crown her successor on December 12 at 7 p.m. ET (December 13, 7 a.m. in the Philippines), organizers said on Wednesday.

Singer Noa Kirel will perform during the competition, which will be held live from Eilat, Israel.

Beatrice Gomez will represent the country in the 70th Miss Universe after winning the national pageant last September.

Miss Universe held its 69th edition last May in Florida, with the Philippines' Rabiya Mateo finishing in the Top 21.

