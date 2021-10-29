MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez had lunch with Israel ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss on Thursday as she continues to prepare for the international stage.

The 70th Miss Universe is set to be held on December 12 at 7 p.m. ET (December 13, 7 a.m. in the Philippines), in Eilat, Israel.

During their luncheon at Noor Manila in Taguig, Fluss showed Gomez what she can expect during her visit to Israel, according to a post on the Miss Universe Philippines' social media pages.

The Israeli ambassador was joined by charge d’affaires Nir Balzam. Also present were Miss Universe Philippines executives led by national director Shamcey Supsup and creative director Jonas Gaffud.

Gomez, who hails from Cebu City, is the second titleholder under the Miss Universe Philippines organization.

She succeeded Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo, who finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe earlier this year.

