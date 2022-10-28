Ex-'PBB' housemate Amanda Zamora returns to modeling

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" Amanda Zamora has returned to her love as she conquered the fashion scene anew.

She recently walked the runway as one of the muses of celebrity designer Michael Leyva joining the likes of Pia Wurtzback and Anne Curtis.

The only daughter of San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora started her career in modeling before joining the reality show.

She was one of the stars of the movie "Connected" and is also part of PIE Channel's interactive series "The Chosen One."

"I think it was one of my biggest shows because obviously it was held at National Museum of Natural History. And I think that's one of the best venues I've ever walked in and did a show in. It was really empowering," " Zamora said of Leyva's fashion show in Star Magic's Inside News.

"Kasi we usually do fashion shows in hotels, in events places. So being able to be part of a show in a museum is really something that is so memorable to me and something I will cherish forever," she said..

Zamora said it's also her dream to do modeling abroad.

"It's still a dream to walk abroad but yeah I don't know what the chances are. But I do enjoy doing it in the Philippines, it's really fun," she said.



Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC