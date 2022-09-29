'You get to play God' in PIE Channel's 'The Chosen One'

MANILA -- "You get to play God."

This was how director Topel Lee described PIE Channel's newest show "The Chosen One," which has been dubbed as the country's first "PiliSerye."

The series stars Melai Cantiveros, Jhong Hilario, Kaila Estrada and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates.

Lee explained that In the show, the viewers have the power to control the story.

"Ikaw ang magde-decide kung saan papunta ang kuwento, kung ano ang mangyayari sa characters. Fresh ito for this type of programming sa PIE Channel. They (viewers) get to vote kung sino ang gusto nilang matira o kung sino ang gusto nilang matsugi. Doon magde-depend ang story, sa voters," Lee said in a press conference on Wednesday.



"Siyempre hindi namin ikakalas sa main narrative but at least mayroon tayong sinusundan na flow na manggagaling sa viewers kung ano ang gusto nila na mangyari sa characters natin," he added.



Hosted by Cantiveros, the show's chosen mentor is Hilario, while Estrada will be the show's only unevictable character.

In “The Chosen One,” PIE viewers can control the story and determine which character stays alive until the end by voting.

Each week, five lucky Philippine-based voters will be selected via randomizer to win P1,000.



The show’s pilot last September 24 featured a suspense thriller series called “Soap Opera” that follows Charlie (Estrada), who signed up for a shady networking group called Astra Nuevo fronted by the strong-willed Miss Jane (Cantiveros). In Astra Nuevo, Charlie meets a group of 10 aspiring entrepreneurs from different walks of life who share her dream of gaining financial freedom. But soon they discover that their ambition could cost them their lives.



Joining Estrada in the hybrid narrative-reality series are former “PBB” housemates Andi Abaya (Rachel), Amanda Zamora (Julie), Dustin Mayores (Jason), Gabb Skribikin (Cheska), Kobie Brown (Peter), Luke Alford (Kiko), Maxine Trinidad (Emma), Rob Blackburn (Joe), Seham Daghlas (Paula), and Zach Guerrero (Mike) who will act as players in the show or the characters that will be voted by viewers.

In “Soap Opera,” Estrada is a non-player. She won’t be part of the 10 characters that are up for voting each week. Other non-players in the series are “PBB” Otso housemate Emjay Savilla and film and theater actress and host Sunshine Teodoro.



Every Saturday (8 to 10 p.m.), “The Chosen One” will air live episodes of “Soap Opera” so mentor Hilario can dissect and rate each players’ performance in the narrative. It will also reveal the current standing of the players based on the audience votes.



During the first episode of “Soap Opera” last Saturday, Charlie met the 10 aspiring entrepreneurs during the orientation day of Astra Nuevo that was led by Miss Jane. Charlie also found the lifeless body of Astra Nuevo’s security guard who was mysteriously killed at the office.



The upcoming episode (October 1) will be more exciting as “The Chosen One” reveals who among the 10 players garnered the highest number of ligtas (save) votes and who are in the bottom two.

