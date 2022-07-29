San Juan mayor's daughter Amanda Zamora not keen on politics

MANILA -- Young actress Amanda Zamora, the only daughter of San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, has no plans of entering politics in the future, she said in Star Magic's Inside News on Thursday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Wala akong balak. But that is the question I get alot. I don't think it's my path. Pero let's save it for those who actually want to serve," said the young Zamora, a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate who was dubbed "Unique-A Hija Darling ng San Juan" on the reality show.

In the interview, Zamora, one of the lead stars of the film "Connected," said she's just thankful that her father supports her decision to join showbiz.

"Kahit sobrang busy ng schedule niya ay nagagawan niya ng way para pumunta sa mall shows at manood, para sumuporta sa amin sa buong cast ng 'Connected,'" she said.

Zamora and her love team partner Chico Alicaya are two of the lead stars of "Connected," directed by Theodore Boborol and produced by Star Magic Studios.

Meanwhile, Zamora and Alicaya once again expressed their happiness to be part of the film, which also stars Andi Abaya, Kobie Brown, Gail Banawis, Ralph Malibunas and Richard Juan.

"Sobrang excited ako kasi kita talaga ang pinaghirapan namin, all our hard work. At grabe ang waiting time namin dito, still it's worth it," Alicaya said.

“Connected” follows a group of Gen Z boys and girls whose stories are “linked through a quaint cafe, youth angst, and a desire to connect to something bigger than themselves.”

In less than a week since its premiered, "Connected" is now the second most viewed movie of iWantTFC.

“Connected” is now available to stream via KTX.PH, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV Video on Demand, and Sky Cable Pay-Per-View.

Read our review of "Connected" here.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC