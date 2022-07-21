LOOK: Premiere night of Star Magic Studio’s ‘Connected’

MANILA — “Connected,” the maiden offering of Star Magic Studios, held its red-carpet premiere Thursday night, gathering its cast members and their showbiz colleagues.

The romantic-comedy movie stars former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemates Andi Abaya, Kobie Brown, Gail Banawis, Ralph Malibunas, Amanda Zamora, Chico Alicaya, and Richard Juan, in their first starring roles in a film.

The lead stars, with the exception of Abaya and Banawis, graced the premiere, along with director Theodore Boborol and Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi.

Other stars who attended the event were Anji Salvacion, Aljon Mendoza, Karina Bautista, Ashton Salvador, Lou Yanong, Sky Quizon, Kiara Takahashi, Shanaia Gomez, Dalia Verde, Sam Cruz, and Karen Bordador, who hosted the red-carpet happenings.

Directed Theodore Boborol, “Connected” follows a group of Gen Z boys and girls whose stories are “linked through a quaint cafe, youth angst, and a desire to connect to something bigger than themselves.”

“Connected” is now available to stream via KTX.PH, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV Video on Demand, and Sky Cable Pay-Per-View.