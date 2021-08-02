Chico Alicaya, Amanda Zamora join Star Cinema's 'Love at First Stream'

MANILA -- The tandem of Chico Alicaya and Amanda Zamora will be part of Star Cinema's upcoming project "Love at First Stream," which will be directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina.



The two will be the "guest love team" in the film which will be headlined by Daniela Stranner, Anthony Jennings, Kaori Oinuma and Rhys Miguel.

In Star Magic's Inside News, Zamora and Alicaya shared their thoughts joining the big screen project after winning the “Love Team Stream” campaign on Kumu.

"Sobrang saya ko siyempre hindi pa ako nagkakaroon ng movie kung saan may role talaga ako since dati nage-extra pa lang ako kaya sobrang laking blessing na nanalo kami through this opportunity," Zamora said.

"Mixed emotions lang talaga. I am excited and nervous at the same time. Pero nervous in a good way. I can't wait to work with these talented people," Alicaya said.

Zamora and Alicaya admitted that they did not expect to win and be part of the film.

"Alam kong maraming malalakas na contenders, contestants na sobrang talented din in their own ways. Kaya I really do respect and look up to them and I want to say na great job din sa lahat ng sumali," Zamora said.

"I don't think na nag-expect kami parang all in our head is just do your best, do your best lang talaga para no regrets," Alicaya added.

It was last month when Olivia Lamasan, managing director of ABS-CBN Films, and Kumu's senior vice president for business development Paolo Pineda announced that Star Cinema, the country's biggest film production company, and Kumu, the country's biggest live streaming and social entertainment platform, are teaming up to create a one-of-a-kind film.