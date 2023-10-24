LIST: Museums in Metro Manila

Museum visitors pose for photos with Juan Luna's Spoliarium at the main hall of the National Museum of Fine Arts in Ermita, Manila, as shown in this photo taken on September 30, 2023. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

When thinking of quick getaways, most people living in Metro Manila set their sights beyond its border. Those who want to hike take on the challenge of Rizal’s mountains, while those raring a laid-back beach day flock to the shores of Batangas.

However, the bustling capital region has its fair share of tourist offerings that will satisfy those craving a fun learning experience.

Here’s a guide for those who want to learn more about the country’s colorful past and rich culture within the confines of the Philippine capital, starting off with government museums, most of which have free admission.

The following museums, meanwhile, are operated by private groups, learning institutions, and non-governmental organizations, welcoming the public to a diverse set of exhibits, from artworks to artifacts.

Lastly, the following museums are currently closed to the public, so history buffs must watch out once they reopen.

BSP Museum

López Museum and Library

Museo ng Arkidiyosesis ng Maynila

Museo ni Apolinario Mabini - PUP

Museo Valenzuela

Museum of a History of Ideas

Pasig City Museum

Philippine Air Force Aerospace Museum

Philippine Army Museum

Quezon City Museum Complex

The Presidential Museum and Library

