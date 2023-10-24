LIST: Museums in Metro Manila

Home  >  Life

Museum visitors pose for photos with Juan Luna's Spoliarium at the main hall of the National Museum of Fine Arts in Ermita, Manila, as shown in this photo taken on September 30, 2023. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
When thinking of quick getaways, most people living in Metro Manila set their sights beyond its border. Those who want to hike take on the challenge of Rizal’s mountains, while those raring a laid-back beach day flock to the shores of Batangas.

However, the bustling capital region has its fair share of tourist offerings that will satisfy those craving a fun learning experience.

Here’s a guide for those who want to learn more about the country’s colorful past and rich culture within the confines of the Philippine capital, starting off with government museums, most of which have free admission.

The following museums, meanwhile, are operated by private groups, learning institutions, and non-governmental organizations, welcoming the public to a diverse set of exhibits, from artworks to artifacts.

Lastly, the following museums are currently closed to the public, so history buffs must watch out once they reopen.

  • BSP Museum
  • López Museum and Library
  • Museo ng Arkidiyosesis ng Maynila
  • Museo ni Apolinario Mabini - PUP
  • Museo Valenzuela
  • Museum of a History of Ideas
  • Pasig City Museum
  • Philippine Air Force Aerospace Museum
  • Philippine Army Museum
  • Quezon City Museum Complex
  • The Presidential Museum and Library

