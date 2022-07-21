New DOT chief offers to help promote museums in PH

Photo from Christina Frasco's Instagram page

MANILA -- New Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco on Wednesday affirmed her support for the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) as she plans to help promote cultural institutions in the country.

In a recent meeting that was also attended by representatives of NMP and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Frasco offered the Department of Tourism's (DOT) assistance in the marketing and promotions of museums nationwide.

She also aims to establish tourism circuits for museums so these can be more accessible to the public.

"I wish to thank all of you for what you have done to push forward the preservation of our heritage. My personal presence here, today, I hope, signals my intention to give the full support of the Department of Tourism to the National Museum of the Philippines and to all of your projects nationwide," she said.

"The general public needs to really know about all the activities, because giving the general public access to all of these worthwhile endeavors would also benefit both the museum and the public in general," she added.

Frasco earlier directed the officials of DOT to reach out to local government units in the country to equalize marketing and promotions.

She said this can also be executed for properties managed by the NMP.

"I hope to have a similar effort done for the National Museum because I will be very interested to explore how we can assist in increasing engagement for its endeavors," she said.