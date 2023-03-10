Makati's new Omniverse Musuem is a pop culture haven

MANILA -- The Omniverse Museum, one of the largest indoor museums devoted to pop culture, opened its doors to the public last March 8.

Visitors can enjoy life-sized figures from popular television and film franchises, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Game of Thrones," and Dragon Ball Z, among others.

Ryan Sison, a journalist and avid collector of pop culture, said in the grand opening event of the museum that the attraction will serve as both a learning and fun experience as he believes that every science-fiction and superhero film is inspired by science.

For Sison, the inspiration for the Omniverse Museum came from recent blockbuster films, and the museum's educational tools are meant to serve as a link between fiction and reality.

Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Marvel, DC, and Harry Potter collectibles can all be found on display at the museum.

The museum houses more than 5,000 items from Sison's own collection of pop culture memorabilia.

Dr. Lawrence Li Tan, president and chief executive officer of the Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corp., said in an event that the displays and infographics aim to stimulate the imagination and promote interactive learning in the fields of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics..

The 3,500-square-meter exhibition is open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays to Sundays at Japan Town, 4/F Glorietta, Ayala Center Makati. -- Ian Jay Capati