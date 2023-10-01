October is PH’s 'Museum and Galleries Month'

MULTIMEDIA

National Museum celebrates Museum and Galleries Month in October

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Museum visitors take photos under the “Tree of Life” situated at the center of the National Museum of Natural History in Ermita, Manila on Saturday.

The National Museum celebrates the “Museum and Galleries Month” this October, as declared by Proclamation No. 798 by then President Corazon Aquino on September 12, 1991. The “Museum and Galleries Month” aims to arouse the national consciousness and pride in the Philippines' rich culture and national identity, expressed in all media of art and culture, historical and religious artifacts.