MANILA -- Former Mutya ng Pilipinas queen Aya Fernandez is now part of the Philippine Army as a reservist after completing a short training course.

The beauty queen-turned-actress made the revelation in a social media post as she uploaded snaps taken from her 45-day training.

"Combat and war fighting have always been an interest, and now I can use those skills if in case the situation would call for it to fight for my country. Since I'm also a licensed scuba diver, I can be called to rescue for marine ops ," Fernandez wrote on Instagram.

Fernandez, who represented the country in the Miss Tourism International pageant in 2018, was part of the Kapamilya drama series "Viral Scandal," which ended last May.

She was also part of the long-running series "Ang Probinsyano," as well as the drama series "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin" starring Jodi Sta. Maria and Iza Calzado.

