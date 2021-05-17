Star Magic beauty queens recall pageant experiences

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Star Magic beauty queens Alyssa Muhlach and Aya Fernandez recalled their experience joining beauty pageants just as Filipinos are getting hyped up with the Miss Universe pageant.

In Star Magic's Inside News, Fernandez, 2018 Miss Tourism International 4th runner-up, said she will never forget the support of Filipinos when she joined the competition that was held in Malaysia in 2018.

"Nakakataba ng puso ang suporta ng mga Pinoy doon. Tapos 'yung entrance namin sa hotel at tuwing lalabas kami nandoon 'yung mga Pinoy. At napakalaking karangalan ang makapag-suot ng mga indigenous fabric natin. Tapos shini-share ko siya sa ibang mga bansa. Tapos sabi ng mga OFW na nandoon 'isa rin po akong Lumad. Salamat po dahil suot niyo ang aming accessories at napapakita sa world stage. 'Yun ang mga moment na nakakaiyak, nakaka-touch talaga,” Fernandez recalled.

Fernandez, who is now part of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano,” said the best part about joining a beauty pageant is "that it has empowered me."

"It gives me a different kind of platform. Yes we have a long way to go but because of joining a beauty pageant it has made me perform more concrete actions not only for the betterment of myself but also for the community," she said.

Muhlach, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2018, said that her hard work at training is the most memorable experience for her in pageantry.

"When people think of beauty pageants, they think that it's such a shallow thing, that it doesn't really take much effort or hard work. So when I first joined a beauty pageant, I just had a notion that you know beauty queens are all about looking beautiful and being smart. But you know it really takes more than just that. It takes a lot of hard work and effort and lots and lots of training. So isa 'yon sa naging memorable moment sa akin when I was training. And, we had to do this practice... which will help you have a better pasarela. ... Kahit ikaw masosorpresa ka sa magagawa talaga ng hard work at training," Muhlach said.

She also shared what she likes most About being part of a beauty contest.

"What I love about joining beauty pageants is how it gives women a platform to spread awareness about the advocacies and causes that they believed in and at the same time it also allows these women to become catalyst for change for the betterment of society," added Muhlach, the daughter of actress Almira Muhlach and former PBA star Bong Alvarez.



Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, and 2016 Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia Pacific Ganiel Krishnan were all former Star Magic artists who became international beauty queens.

On Monday, Philippines bet Rabiya Mateo ended her Miss Universe journey in Top 21.