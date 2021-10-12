Maggie Wilson (left) and Furne Amato. Photos from @missuniverseuae on Instagram

Former beauty queen Maggie Wilson and designer to the stars Furne Amato are part of the council of the first Miss Universe United Arab Emirates (UAE) pageant.

Amato now serves as the organization's head of creatives, fashion, and design. The creations of the Dubai-based Filipino designer have been worn by the likes of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo.

Wilson, on the other hand, holds the title of creative consultant. Born in the Philippines but raised in Saudi Arabia, she represented the Philippines in Miss World in 2007 and is currently a host and entrepreneur.

In an Instagram post, Wilson said she is "incredibly honored" to be part of the council of Miss Universe UAE.

"Having grown up in a GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) country, I never thought I would see this day come. The launch is considered a milestone in the region," she said.

The new Miss Universe UAE organization is headed by Josh Yugen, a Dubai-based Filipino who is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Xpedition Magazine.

The pageant's Top 30 will be announced on October 20, with the coronation night set on November 7.

The winner will compete against the Philippines' Beatrice Gomez and candidates from the rest of the world in the 70th Miss Universe in Israel in December.

