WATCH: Maggie Wilson designs Rhian Ramos' bedroom

Maggie Wilson (left) shows Rhian Ramos her newly designed bedroom. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- After Mimiyuuuh, it was Rhian Ramos' turn to get a room makeover courtesy of Maggie Wilson.

The actress tapped the former beauty queen, who is now an interior designer and owner of a furniture company, to redesign her bedroom.

The process was shown in a vlog released on Wilson's YouTube page last June 14.

"Rhian was pretty straightforward with what she wanted, and I already had a plan in mind," Wilson said.

"She never designed a space before, so she didn't want to commit a mistake," she added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Wilson said they could not make big or permanent changes on Ramos' bedroom as it was a rental.

She instead used a coat of cool gray paint on one wall, and applied matching contact paper on the closet to match the theme she had in mind for the space.

Wilson completed the look with sheer and blackout curtains, sheets and pillows, table lights, line art, a custom rug, and floor cushions.

Ramos also requested for a work desk, and Wilson got one that went well with the design theme.

"Oh my God, it's so much better," the actress said upon seeing her newly designed bedroom.

"I love this whole look, everything."

After studying interior design at School of Fashion and the Arts, Wilson started a furniture company called Casa Consunji, which is now known as Acasa Manila.

Related video: