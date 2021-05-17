LOOK: Rabiya Mateo's Miss Universe evening gown inspired by 'Sarimanok'

While she did not make it to the evening gown competition, Rabiya Mateo was still able to showcase her Filipino-made gown on the Miss Universe stage.

LOOK: Rabiya Mateo wore the orangr Furne One dress in the introduction part of the Evening Gown competition. pic.twitter.com/lwRSAt1MSG — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) May 17, 2021

The orange halter dress was created by Dubai-based Filipino designer Furne One, who was also behind her yellow preliminary gown.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Furne One shared details about his latest creation for the Filipina beauty queen.

He said it is inspired by the mythical bird "sarimanok," and is embroidered with hyacinth Swarovski crystals, glass beads, and paillettes.

"The feminine form and silhouette celebrate confidence. Laser-cut fabrics were delicately attached to the tulle-based gown, formed like feathers to give it a softer look on the hem. Orange expresses freedom and success which describe the woman of today," the designer said.

"The closed neck haltered gown celebrates the festivals of Iloilo City, also known as the City of Love," he added, citing Mateo's hometown. "Orange symbolizes joy, happiness, and creativity."

Furne One went on to assure Mateo that "we are still proud of you."

"Like a phoenix, on your own pace and time, you will soar high."

With her Top 21 finish, Mateo replicates the success of her predecessor, Gazini Ganados, who made it to the Top 20 in the 2019 edition of the pageant.

The country so far has four Miss Universe titleholders: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

