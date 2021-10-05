MANILA -- Broadcaster and beauty queen Ganiel Krishnan called out a critic who appeared to be poking fun at her for not winning the Miss World Philippines crown on Sunday.

Krishnan, who finished the national pageant as second runner-up, reposted a post from a supporter defending her in an Instagram story of designer Domz Ramos.

Ramos said in his post, “MS. WORLD OR NOTHING DAW EH OH AYAN 2ND RUNNER UP JIVAHHHH.”

While he did not mention Krishnan’s name, the former TV Patrol Star Patroller made this statement after she submitted her application for the Miss World Philippines.

The beauty queen left a short yet strong response to Ramos’ comment: “UNNECESSARY. INSENSITIVE. BULLY.”

A Krishnan’s supporter also berated Ramos for the obvious shade.

“If there is one thing that was made clear after the recently concluded Miss World Philippines pageant is that Domz Ramos is a bully. Even if he didn't mention Ganiel Krishnan's name in his post, it was clear as day that he was throwing shade at the beauty queen, using her famed answer during the MWP screening ‘MWP or nothing’ and even added her MWP placement,” Jerome Balute said.

“This is quite alarming because it has become a culture amongst Pinoy pageant fans to bash and bully candidates without considering the trauma it might cause to the bullied.”

Balute also noted that Ramos is the "swimsuit provider" of rival pageant Binibining Pilipinas.

“As the swimsuit provider of Binibining Pilipinas, it also stains the reputation of the organization because of his affiliation so I am hoping that he will be reprimanded or dropped because of his bullying ways,” the pageant fan added.

Balute also claimed that it was not the first time Ramos bullied a candidate.

“It's high time that we call out these people who find satisfaction over other people's heartbreak and misery. What bothers me most is that he doesn't even show remorse because this isn't the first time he bullied a candidate,” he continued.

“It discredits the sacrifice and hard work of the candidates and no one, regardless of his affiliation with any organization, has the right to invalidate the dream of any Filipina by bullying.”

Krishnan previously won the Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia-Pacific International crown in 2016.

She also represented the Philippines at the Miss Asia-Pacific International in the same year and placed second runner-up.

The Filipino-Indian beauty queen also ventured into broadcasting after becoming a courtside reporter of Far Eastern University, where she finished her college degree.

Tracy Perez from Cebu was crowned the new Miss World Philippines after the six-hour long pageant.

