Journalist and beauty queen Ganiel Krishnan has decided to relinquish her title as Miss World Philippines Second Princess to focus on her job as an ABS-CBN reporter.

In a post on social media, Krishnan announced her decision prioritizing her obligations with the Kapamilya network.

“I regret to inform you of my decision to relinquish my Miss World Philippines Second Princess 2021 title and consequently resign from the Miss World Organization effective immediately,” she said.

“As you very well know, I have a thriving career as a lifestyle and entertainment news reporter in ABS-CBN before I entered the competition and have never kept my intentions to go back to it a secret, regardless of the outcome of the pageant,” she added.

Krishnan said pursuing broadcasting will give her a bigger platform to serve Filipinos.

“While I am deeply honored to have been named a Princess in this year’s MWP search, my contractual obligations with the network will not allow me to serve two masters. Realizing this led me into making a decision to pursue the dream which will have the greater impact of actually serving my fellow Filipinos and that is through broadcasting,” Krishnan continued.

She went on to thank the Miss World Philippines organization for the experience that she will cherish for a lifetime.

“I wish to thank you, Mr. Arnold L. Vegafria, as well as the entire MWP Organization, for taking good care of us...I also wish my queen sisters the best of luck in their respective endeavors in the future,” the TV Patrol Star Patroller said.

“I truly am grateful to have joined Miss World Philippines 2021, which also marks my last foray into the world of pageantry. It was one big learning experience for me which, I know, will help me score even greater triumphs in the future.”

Krishnan earlier called out a critic who appeared to be poking fun at her for not winning the Miss World Philippines crown.

She reposted a post from a supporter defending her in an Instagram story of designer Domz Ramos.

Ramos said in his post, “MS. WORLD OR NOTHING DAW EH OH AYAN 2ND RUNNER UP JIVAHHHH.”

The beauty queen left a short response to Ramos’ comment: “UNNECESSARY. INSENSITIVE. BULLY.”

Ramos later apologized for his comments but clarified that it was taken out of context.