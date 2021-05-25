For Ganiel Krishnan, 'it’s Miss World or nothing'

MANILA — Ganiel Krishnan, known to many Filipino viewers as a Star Patroller of ABS-CBN’s flagship newscast “TV Patrol,” is hoping to represent the Philippines in the international stage as she officially joins Miss World Philippines as a candidate.

Krishnan announced that she will be competing in the national Miss World pageant last Thursday when she posted on social media her official introductory video as the delegate from Cavite.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Krishnan recalled how her dream of becoming a beauty queen actually began.

“I would definitely say that it has always been a dream na maging beauty queen. But growing up, it was more of my sister. Siya talaga 'yung naging inspiration ko din to actually join beauty pageants. Isa siya sa mga namilit sa akin to join beauty pageants. I am just so happy na pinilit nila ako nung bata ako. Now I’m here. I am joining. This is actually my third pageant. I am just really grateful that they are there supporting me,” she said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In 2016, Krishnan already won the Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia-Pacific International crown. She represented the Philippines at the Miss Asia-Pacific International in the same year and placed second runner-up.

“I was a reporter first before I became a beauty queen for Mutya ng Pilipinas. Nung nag-start ako mag-TV, naisip ko rin [sumali] kasi 'yung mga tao mismo, 'yung mga fans yung nagsasabi na ‘I think you can join beauty pageants.’ I would tell them na hindi kasi reporter na ako and mas gusto kong maging reporter. Nung mas marami nang tao, mas nag-e-echo 'yung gusto nila na mag-pageant ako, parang lumakas 'yung loob ko. Iba rin talaga 'yung natutulong ng mga tao na nanonood din sa 'yo. Siyempre alam nila kung ano 'yung rehistro mo sa camera, paano ka magsalita,” she said.

Although she’s been in the public eye for quite some time now because of her job as a reporter, Krishnan still does not think that name recall is a huge factor in winning a pageant title.

“I feel like it will always depend on your performance, how well [you perform] during the course of the competition. Kumbaga kahit sino ka, it won’t matter kasi back to zero. Also we have different judges there. All you have is just your confidence. Kung confident ka naman in front of them and you can speak very well or you can showcase yourself very well, doon mo maka-capture [yung attention nila],” she said.

Krishnan acknowledged that she has to step up her game, stressing that she will be competing shoulder-to-shoulder with 44 other equally gorgeous women in the pageant.

The 26-year-old Filipino-Indian beauty also shared that she’s determined to win the Miss World Philippines crown, standing by her earlier statement that “it’s Miss World or nothing.”

“Alam mo when you think so much about winning, parang there’re lesser chance for you to think about losing. That’s what I am doing right now. I am trying to attract positive thoughts all the time. I just really want to stand by what I said. It’s really Miss World or nothing because I am really aiming for the World. 'Yun talaga 'yung gusto ko.”

Besides the Miss World Philippines title, the pageant will award crowns representing other international competitions: Miss Supranational Philippines, Miss Eco Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Multinational Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, and Miss Tourism Philippines.

Meanwhile, Krishnan named one Filipina beauty queen that she idolizes the most.

“It would definitely be Pia Wurtzbach. She set the standards so high during her reign. She’s just so lovely, very down to earth and humble. Na-interview ko na siya a lot of times. Up until now actually, she’s somehow my peg. Kapag may mga styles ako, gusto ko parang Pia look ako,” she said.

Like what Wurtzbach did in Miss Universe, Krishnan would also like to use the Miss World platform in pushing forward her own advocacy and charity work.

“I strongly align myself with the core of Miss World Philippines which is beauty with a purpose. Building a solid advocacy has to be genuine and authentic, so two years ago, I started this advocacy called People I Met. It is a social media movement that aims to share and tell stories of normal yet incredible people I meet,” she said.

“I am deeply rooted in what I do as a journalist. My mission is to share their stories and the hopes of somehow alleviating their life situations and send across the message that helping is not hard to make a difference in this world. I hope I could amplify more voices, I could amplify more stories if ever I win the title,” she added.

The schedule for the official pageant activities has yet to be announced. Nonetheless, Krishnan already expressed her sincerest gratitude to all the pageant fans in the Philippines for showing their support as early as now.

“From the bottom of my heart, I am just so grateful for all the pageant fans who have been supporting me and all the girls competing for the title. Lahat po kami, maraming maraming salamat po sa inyo. Hindi po kami makakaakyat ng entablado with confidence and grace kung hindi po dahil sa mga Filipino pageant fans na talagang sumusuporta sa mga beauty queens ng Pilipinas. Kayo po talaga ang nagdadala din sa amin. Thank you so much for believing in us.”