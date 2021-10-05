MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach and Rabiya Mateo believe that newly crowned Beatrice Gomez has what it takes to win the Miss Universe crown.

In a recent "Queentuhan" livestream, Mateo heaped praise on Gomez and particularly commended her successor for being "emotionally mature."

"First kasi she's unbothered... Dati kasi I was so naive nga sa industry na 'to, 'di ko pinrepare 'yung sarili ko na ganoon pala siya kalala. Pero siya, she doesn't care," said Mateo, who finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe in Florida last May.

"Unlike sa akin na ako, 'Kailangan kong gawin 'to kasi may papatunayan ako.' Parang siya, 'Wala akong kailangang gawin kasi reyna na ako.' Parang ganoon 'yung feels niya 'pag kasama mo siya," she added.

Agreeing with Mateo, Wurtzbach acknowledged that Gomez "stood out" during the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant because of her "quiet confidence."

"Hindi 'yung parang confident na loud. It's like a secure, cool sort of confidence," she said.

"She is prepared in all aspects," the Miss Universe 2015 titleholder added. "Pinakagusto ko kay Bea is 'yung story niya... parang 'di manufactured, siya talaga 'yon. Like, 'This is me and I'm competing at Miss Universe. Take it or leave it.' And I love that."

Gomez made history last week as the country's first openly LGBT representative in Miss Universe.

During the national pageant, she also won the swimsuit and evening gown special awards.

"She's okay in every aspect: communication skills, her body, her walk. She's really ready," Mateo said of Gomez. "That's why parang secure ako na papasok tayo."

"Our responsibility is to lift her spirits, na 'yung gagawin niya na lang is to compete knowing that her whole country is rallying behind her," she stressed.

"Support natin siya kasi she deserves all the love," Mateo ended.

