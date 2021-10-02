Photo from Maureen Wroblewitz and Bea Gomez Instagram accounts

Despite not winning, Star Magic artist Maureen Wroblewitz said she remained grateful for experiencing the Miss Universe Philippines, which was won by Cebuana beauty Bea Gomez.

In an Instagram post, Wroblewitz poured her love and support to Rabiya Mateo’s successor.

“Congratulations to @beatriceluigigmz She is one of the kindest, most down to earth and sweetest people that I know. She is a fighter and she deserves the crown! I’m so proud of her,” she said.

Meanwhile, Wroblewitz, who was named first runner-up in the national pageant, hoped that her journey inspired many to strive for their dreams.

“I may have not won the crown but I have won a sisterhood that I will cherish forever. What a crazy experience that was but I am grateful for how it’s turned out and I‘m excited for what‘s to come,” Wroblewitz said.

“I hope that through me I’ve inspired you to strive to be the best version of yourselves!”

The Asia’s Next Top Model winner also said her stint in the competition let her conquer her fears.

Wroblewitz thanked her fellow queens and training camp Aces & Queen for helping her in a span of 3 months to prepare for the pageant.

The beauty queen offered too her achievement to Pangasinan, which she represented in the Miss Universe Philippines.

Gomez will represent the Philippines in the highly anticipated Miss Universe pageant in Israel in December.