MANILA – Beatrice Gomez, the newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines, has no words to describe the pride and honor she’s been blessed with from being a delegate of Cebu City to representating the country in an international pageant.

For her first social media post following her coronation, Gomez took time to thank everyone who made this dream possible for her, from her friends and family, the organizations she’s affiliated with, her mentors and most especially the Lord.

“I am indebted to the people who rallied with me in my causes and in my journey to represent my community and to shed light in the diversity of women,” she said.

“All the praise to my Creator for showing me the path I’m meant to take despite my doubts and fears HE made His way for me to trust myself and to trust in His plans for His greater glory,” she added.

Now that she is the new Miss Universe Philippines, Gomez vowed to do everything to the best of her ability to represent the country well.

“Gihigugma ko ang akong nasud nga Pilipinas and everything I do from this day on will be for you,” she said.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News after winning, Gomez said she did not expect to win, citing the strong showing of the rest of the candidates in the top 5.

“Honestly, I was just very satisfied when I joined the top 5. And then it was just me and Katrina. I was like, ‘Oh my God, whatever happens, I’m already a winner.’ Hinihintay ko na lang siya. Sabihin niyo na, para ma-relieve na ako!” she recalled.

“And then when they said it — ‘Totoo ba? Is this real?’”

Asked why she thinks she won, Gomez surmised it was the genuine way she answered whenever she got the chance to speak.

“I made it as natural and as genuine as it can be. I think that’s what was highlighted last night, just being myself, enjoying the stage. I think that’s what made me stand out,” she said.

As early as now, Gomez is raring to start preparations for the Miss Universe pageant, noting the relatively short amount of time between the national and international competition.

As Miss Universe Philippines 2021, Gomez will compete in the 70th Miss Universe pageant to be held in December in Eilat, Israel.

Aside from continuing the Philippines’ 11-year streak of placing the semifinals, Gomez is aiming for a fifth Miss Universe crown for the country, after the wins of Gloria Diaz in 1969, Margarita Moran in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015, and Catriona Gray in 2018.