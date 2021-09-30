Beatrice Gomez of Cebu City is set to represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant in December, after she was crowned the national winner Thursday night, besting 27 other candidates.

Gomez was named Miss Universe Philippines 2021, succeeding Rabiya Mateo, at the conclusion of the three-hour coronation night held at the Hennan Resort Convention Center in Panglao, Bohol.

Two new titles, rooted from the pageant organization’s advocacies, were also awarded: Katrina Dimaranan of Taguig is Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2021, while Victoria Vincent of Cavite is Miss Universe Philippines Charity 2021.

Neither will compete in any international pageant. The titlists, however, are in line to take over, respectively, should the national winner be unable to finish her reign.

Completing the queen’s court are Maureen Wroblewitz of Pangasinan, who finished 1st runner-up; and Steffi Aberasturi of Cebu Province, who placed 2nd runner-up.

The rest of the top 16 were:

Kirsten Delavin, Masbate (Winner, Lazada Fan Vote)

Christelle Abello, Aklan

Chella Falconer, Misamis Oriental

Izabella Umali, Manila

Janela Cuaton, Albay

Mirjan Hipolito, Angeles

Maria Corazon Abalos, Mandaluyong

Leren Mae Bautista, Laguna

Maria Ingrid Santamaria, Parañaque

Jane Nicole Minaño, Romblon

Rousanne Bernos, San Juan

Winners of special awards, meanwhile, were:

Face of Belo Sun Expert: Katrina Dimaranan, Taguig

Miss Coppermask: Princess Kristha Singh, Pasig

Miss Organic Barley: Leren Mae Bautista, Laguna

Miss K-Pads: Janela Joy Cuaton, Albay

Miss Save Point Plus: Katrina Dimaranan, Taguig

Miss Air Asia Philippines: Maureen Wroblewitz, Pangasinan

Miss Bragais: Leren Mae Bautista, Laguna

Miss Red Fox Philippines: Kirsten Delavin, Masbate

Miss Hennan: Maureen Wroblewitz, Pangasinan

Best in National Costume: Maria Corazon Abalos Mandaluyong (Designer: Joji Aguilar)

Miss Luxxe White Face of the Universe (Miss Photogenic): Kirsten Delavin, Masbate

Miss Luxxe White Reveal Instabright Stunner: Steffi Aberasturi, Cebu Province

Miss Luxxe ImmunPlus Game Changer: Beatrice Gomez, Cebu City

Miss Universe Philippines Lazada: Kirsten Delavin, Masbate

Miss Cream Silk: Beatrice Gomez, Cebu City

Best in Swimsuit: Beatrice Gomez, Cebu City

Best in Evening Gown: Beatrice Gomez, Cebu City

The final 28 candidates had been trimmed down from the official 100 delegates announced in July. That number was narrowed down to 75, then 50, then 30, through a series of preliminary challenges. Two candidates withdrew due to health reasons.

The coronation night, which included live audience members capped at 100, was hosted by KC Montero and featured performances by Sam Concepcion and Michael Pangilinan.

The finale event, as well as the pageant’s preliminary leg, had overcome numerous roadblocks in the past few months, due to the recent COVID-19 surge in the country and resulting restrictions.

#MissUniversePhilippines2021: 2020 titlist Rabiya Mateo and her runners-up bid farewell, shortly before the announcement the 2021 queens. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/EBisDLXk0k — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) September 30, 2021

The 2021 Miss Universe Philippines pageant is the second under the new eponymous organization, which had secured the local license in 2019 after 55 years with Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc.

As Miss Universe Philippines 2021, Gomez will compete in the 70th Miss Universe pageant to be held in December in Eilat, Israel.

Aside from continuing the Philippines’ 11-year streak of placing the semifinals, Gomez is aiming for a fifth Miss Universe crown for the country, after the wins of Gloria Diaz in 1969, Margarita Moran in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015, and Catriona Gray in 2018.