Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo trips and falls to her knees during her final walk at the 2021 coronation night on Thursday. Screenshot

MANILA — Rabiya Mateo quickly regained her poise after she lost her balance on stage during her final walk as Miss Universe Philippines 2020 on Thursday night.

Mateo took the stage in the middle portion of the 2021 coronation night, held at Henann Resort Convention Center in Bohol, to bid her farewell before crowning her successor.

As she made her way to the back portion of the stage, Mateo tripped and fell on her knees. She managed to stand right away and proceeded to the side of the stage.

“I fell,” she told host KC Montero shortly after, when he interviewed her on stage.

“Once you fall, you have to stand up,” Mateo said.

#MissUniversePhilippines2021: 2020 titlist Rabiya Mateo expresses gratitude to supporters, as well as the pageant organization, as she prepares to crown her successor by the end of the finale event. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/wKon3kPO0x — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) September 30, 2021

During the interview, Mateo spoke about her Miss Universe Philippines reign, specifically during the pandemic, and expressed gratitude to those who supported her throughout her journey.

Earlier in the finale event, Mateo joined the 28 hopefuls for the opening dance number.

Mateo finished in the Top 21 in the 2020 Miss Universe pageant, continuing the Philippines semifinals streak to an 11th year.

As of writing, Mateo has yet to hand over her crown to the 2021 Miss Universe Philippines titlist.

The winner will compete in the 70th Miss Universe pageant to be held in December in Eilat, Israel.