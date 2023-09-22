The NewJeans x Line Friends pop-up store is opening at SM Megamall on Sept. 23, 2023. Photos courtesy of SM Supermalls

Filipino Bunnies, set your ETA to the NewJeans X Line Friends store so you don't miss out on official merchandise!

South Korea's Line Friends is bringing its pop-up store offering merchandise of rising K-pop girl group NewJeans to the Philippines.

The local store, located at the 5th floor of SM Megamall's Mega Fashion Hall, will run from September 23 to December 23, SM Supermalls said in a press release.

SM said the store would feature "a wide range of merchandise" inspired by NewJeans' extended play "Get Up," released last July.

"A variety of merchandise such as 'mini-ni' plushies, keyrings, photo albums, phone grips, sticker packs, and baseball caps, as well as mobile messenger stickers will be available," SM said.

"Aside from that, the Powerpuff Girls-inspired items and more will be launched as well," it added.

Debuting in 2022, NewJeans — consisting of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — has been making waves in the K-pop scene with its catchy, easy-listening tunes.

The quintet is scheduled to come to the Philippines in December for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.