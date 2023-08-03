Teaser photo for NewJeans' extended play 'Get Up.' Photo: Twitter/@NewJeans_ADOR

South Korean act NewJeans topped Billboard's main albums chart, becoming the second K-pop girl group to do so, the music magazine reported Thursday.

The five-piece band topped the latest Billboard 200 chart with its second extended play (EP) titled "Get Up," which was released last July 21.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums and EPs in the United States per week, measured by equivalent album units, comprised of "traditional album sales, track equivalent albums, and streaming equivalent albums."

According to Billboard, "Get Up" garnered 126,500 equivalent album units, mostly driven by album sales.

NewJeans becomes the second K-pop girl group to top the Billboard 200 following Blackpink, which also hit No. 1 with its 2022 album "Born Pink."

"Get Up" is followed by the "Barbie" film soundtrack and American singer Morgan Wallen's "One Thing At A Time" at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, based on the Billboard 200 chart.

