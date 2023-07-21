Still from the music video of K-pop girl group NewJeans' new single 'ETA.' Screenshot from Hybe Labels on YouTube



After weeks of anticipation, rising K-pop girl group NewJeans finally returned to the scene on Friday, dropping its second extended play (EP) along with the music video for new single "ETA."

The EP titled "Get Up" features six songs, half of which were released as singles: "ETA," "Super Shy," and "Cool With You."

In the video for "ETA," the members of NewJeans play a group of friends who make a video call to a female protagonist to report that her boyfriend is cheating on her at a pool party.

The septet earlier dropped music videos for "Super Shy" and "New Jeans," with the latter produced in collaboration with the animated TV series "The Powerpuff Girls."

Earlier this week, NewJeans also unveiled two music videos for "Cool With You," with guest appearances from veteran Hong Kong actor Tony Leung and "Squid Game" star Jung Hoyeon.

The new EP sees NewJeans maintain its signature style of easy-listening music, taking on genres such as Jersey club and UK garage.

Formed by ADOR, an independent label under K-pop giant Hybe, NewJeans is composed of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein.

The group debuted in July 2022 with the single "Attention."

