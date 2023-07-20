NewJeans unveils 2 music videos of 'Cool With You'

NewJeans is gifting their fans with not just one, but a pair of music videos.

Unveiled on Thursday, July 20, the two new music videos feature their latest track "Cool With You," which happens to be the first of three songs from their upcoming album "Get Up."

Both music videos star the talented "Squid Game" actress, Jung Ho Yeon, while the "side B" version features a special appearance by veteran actor Tony Leung.

Following the release of "Cool With You," NewJeans will also release two additional title tracks, "ETA" and "ASAP" on July 21, both of which are also part of their much-anticipated "Get Up" album.