'Hamilton' makes Asian premiere in Manila

Marty Alix, Jason Arrow, Victory Ndukwe and Shaka Cook from 'Hamilton' in Australia. Photo by Daniel Boud/File

MANILA -- The award-winning musical "Hamilton" made its Asian premiere in Manila over the weekend, ahead of its official opening night on September 21.

Michael Cassel, producer of the international tour of "Hamilton," is happy that the Manila audiences "responded with such warmth, enthusiasm, and generosity" during their first show.

"Good things come to those who wait, and I know Hamilton’s Filipino fans have been waiting patiently for this moment to arrive... We couldn't be more thrilled and we are ecstatic to bring the revolution to Asia for the very first time," he said in a statement.

London-based Filipina theater star Rachelle Ann Go reprises her role as Eliza Hamilton in the musical's Manila production.

Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton leads the cast, which also includes DeAundre' Woods as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Darnell Abraham as George Washington, David Park as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Bagadu Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jacob Guzman as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Brent Hill as King George.

"Hamilton" runs at The Theatre at Solaire until November, followed by the Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January. More cities are set to be announced in the coming months.

The musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.