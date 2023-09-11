'Hamilton' ticket lottery for Manila run begins

Marty Alix, Jason Arrow, Victory Ndukwe and Shaka Cook from 'Hamilton' in Australia. Photo by Daniel Boud/File

MANILA -- The lottery for the Manila run of "Hamilton" has kicked off, giving theater fans a chance to buy tickets to the hit musical at a special price.

Each lottery runs from 10 a.m. on Monday to 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the following week's performances. Interested participants need to sign up at TicketWorld to get access, with winners getting the chance to buy two orchestra tickets at P800 each.

A one-entry-per-week limit will be applied, with winners to be notified every Thursday at 12 p.m. via email. They may then claim and pay for their tickets online or over the counter at TicketWorld outlets.

"It's important that theater is accessible for anyone who wants to see it and the digital ticket lottery allows us to introduce this transformative experience to people who may not have been able to see it otherwise," Michael Cassel, producer of the "Hamilton" international tour, said in a statement.

"Hamilton" will premiere in Manila at The Theatre at Solaire on September 17.

The Philippines' Rachelle Ann Go will portray Eliza Hamilton in the upcoming production.