Rachelle Ann Go to reprise role as Eliza Hamilton in Manila production

Rachelle Ann Go is set to return to the Philippines to reprise her role as Eliza Hamilton in the smash hit musical’s Manila production later this year.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Go shared that she has been diligently practicing her lines at home in London to ensure her readiness for the upcoming performances in the Philippines.

“Back in 2017, for some reason I already have a feeling na they’re bringing the show to the Philippines. That time, I said ‘I got to do it. I want to do it.’ Na-claim ko na iyan, 2017 pa. Now, when they announced it, I said, ‘I want to do it pero how? Now with two kids?’” she said.

“I said I just have to believe in myself, my goodness! I’ve been rehearsing at home, doing vocal exercises habang nagpapakain ng kids, juggling everything,” she added.

Despite the challenges, Go expressed great anticipation and excitement for the opportunity to perform in front of her fellow Filipinos once more.

“Excited ako to perform in front of our kababayans and to share the story of this musical with everyone. Kung ako yung Rachelle Ann before, siguro mas matatakot ako at mas kakabahan ako. But now I feel like, I’ve done this show before and I feel like I’m gonna enjoy it in front of Pinoys,” she said.

Aside from Go, the full company for the new international tour, which will commence in Manila, was also announced on Wednesday.

The company is led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, DeAundre’ Woods as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Darnell Abraham as George Washington, David Park as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Bagadu Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jacob Guzman as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George.

Completing the ensemble of 34 performers are Claire Abaijah-Griffin, Kirrah Amosa, Curtis Angus, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Taylor Broadard, Trey Curtis, Aniya Danée, Lachlan Dearing, Winston Hillyer, Indigo Hunt, Marcus John, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga’aia, Ashton Lash, HaNy Lee, Terrance Martin, Trevor Miles, Eliza Ohman, Callan Purcell, Joshua Rivera, Wesley Ryan, Emmy Saheki, Terrance Spencer and Dayton Tavares.

“The entire creative team and I are thrilled that HAMILTON will be seen by new audiences all over the world, and for them to experience the talents of this inspiring company,” said “Hamilton” producer Jeffery Seller in a statement.

Michael Cassel, producer of the international tour of “Hamilton” meantime said: “We have assembled an extraordinary cast of superstars from productions all over the world for Hamilton’s first ever international tour. We can’t wait to introduce them to you as we make our way to exciting new places for the very first time.”

The show, which tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, will be staged at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque starting on September 17.

The Manila run will mark the Asian premiere of "Hamilton," after shows in Australia and New Zealand. The tour will then head to the Middle East at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on January 17.

"Hamilton" has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama since it premiered on Broadway in 2015.

Producers previously said they are looking forward to the Manila staging, noting the "passionate" fan base of "Hamilton" in the Philippines.