Adjusting to 'new normal,' Booksale makes titles available online

Customers can now shop for their favorite titles on Booksale online. Facebook.com/officialbooksalepage

MANILA -- A local bookstore chain has made its titles available online as it adjusts to the "new normal" caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Online shopping has seen a surge in demand as people are advised to stay indoors to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Riding the wave, Booksale has begun posting its available items on its Facebook page, including prices and contact details of store coordinators for specific branches.

Customers can place their orders by sending a message to the provided mobile number, and coordinate with them for payment and pickup.

As of writing, the Booksale branches that allow online transactions include SM City Dasmariñas, SM San Lazaro, SM Manila, Makati Cinema Square, SM North EDSA, SM Muntinlupa, SM Bicutan, SM Bacoor, SM Fairview, Cityland Makati, and Robinsons Galleria.

The bookstore chain also has a staff member dedicated to accepting office and school supplies, as well as a "plus" service for special online orders.

According to its Facebook page, Booksale has 82 stores all over the country.

It has yet to announce if any of these branches have been affected by the pandemic.

ONLINE BOOK FAIRS

Similarly, major book fairs in the country have adapted to the "new normal" by mounting its 2020 events online.

Happening in a few days is the Philippine Readers and Writers Festival, which will feature publishers such as ABS-CBN Books, Acts 29 Publishing, Anvil Publishing, Summit Books, Tahanan Books, and VIVA Books.

It will run from September 28 to October 4, according to a previous social media post by National Book Store.

The Manila International Book Fair, considered the biggest and longest running in the country, will take place on its official website from November 24 to 30.

The event was initially scheduled for September 16 to 20 at SMX Convention Center in Pasay.