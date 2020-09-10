PH Readers and Writers Festival 2020 to go online

MANILA -- Heads up, book lovers: The Philippine Readers and Writers Festival is going online.

National Book Store made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, saying the event will run from September 28 to October 4.

It said more details will be provided soon, but it did mention a handful of publishers.

Among them are ABS-CBN Books, Acts 29 Publishing, Anvil Publishing, Summit Books, Tahanan Books, and VIVA Books.

"This week-long event offers an exciting series of virtual book discussions and panels you can enjoy safely from home. Join talks about books, literature, and culture from top Filipino writers and artists for free," National Book Store said.

Previously held for only three days every August, the Philippine Readers and Writers Festival features book sales, panel discussions, and book signings.

It joins the likes of Art in the Park and Manila International Book Fair in shifting its activities online amid the pandemic.