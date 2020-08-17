Manila International Book Fair to go online in November

People rummage through large stacks of books at MIBF 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The biggest and longest running book fair in the country is set to go online this November as it adapts to the "new normal" caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, organizers of the Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) said it will mount an online event from November 24 to 30.

"You spoke, we listened. This year, the Manila International Book Fair is coming to you. Save the dates!" MIBF said.

MIBF has yet to give other details about its first online fair, only saying that it will be held on its official website.

The event was initially scheduled for September 16 to 20 at SMX Convention Center in Pasay.

Last year's MIBF, its 40th edition, had more than 160,000 visitors in attendance, and featured over 200 exhibitors from different publishers and booksellers.