(Left to right) James Reid, Liza Soberano, Anne Curtis, and Nadine Lustre at a recent fashion event. Instagram Stories/@lizasoberano

MANILA -- Fans of the former JaDine love team were delighted to see Nadine Lustre and James Reid "twinning" at a recent fashion event.

The ex-couple unintentionally wore matching gray suits during the launch of Gucci's flagship store at Greenbelt 4 mall in Makati. It seems that all is well between them as they posed together for a photo with fellow celebrities Anne Curtis and Liza Soberano.

Clips circulating online showed Lustre and Reid greeting each other with a friendly cheek-to-cheek kiss. The same also reportedly happened between the actress and her ex-boyfriend's new beau, Issa Pressman.

Lustre and Reid broke up in 2020 after dating for more than three years. They cited the need to "focus on ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth" as the reason for their separation.

The two had their showbiz breakthrough in 2014 via the big-screen romcom "Diary ng Panget," launching one of the biggest love teams among their contemporaries.

In January 2022, Lustre went Instagram-official with her new boyfriend, Filipino-French businessman Christopher Bariou.

Reid, on the other hand, spoke of starting "something beautiful" with Pressman earlier this year.