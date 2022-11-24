Nadine Lustre willing to work with James Reid again

Photos from James Reid and Nadine Lustre's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Actress and performer Nadine Lustre sees no problem working again with her former boyfriend and on-screen partner James Reid.

In an article by PUSH, Lustre did not hesitate to answer the question about her ex, saying she is open to working with him again.

“We will see. We don’t know what to expect. That’s what I’ve been telling everyone. If it’s a good project, why not?” she said during an interview for her upcoming film "Deleter."

“I’m a very collaborative person. Hindi naman kami magkaaway.”

The two stars, popularly known by fans as JaDine, last worked together in 2018 for the movie “Never Not Love You.”

Reid and Lustre broke up in 2020 but have continued working together. In fact, Reid was responsible for Lustre’s musical projects last year, including a digital concert, produced by Careless Music, which is co-owned by the actor.

The actress is currently in a relationship with her French businessman boyfriend Christopher Bariou.

Speaking with Boy Abunda in July, the actress shared that they met through common friends when she went to visit Siargao in July last year.

Lustre leads the cast of “Deleter,” which is an entry in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival.

In “Deleter,” the Gawad Urian best actress portrays Lyra, described as an “online content moderator who deletes a suicide video made by her co-worker.”

The “techno-horror” aspect of the story unravels when a “mysterious vengeful presence” starts to hound Lyra, who is also struggling to escape her “own troubled past.”

The film, which also stars Mccoy de Leon and Louise delos Reyes, marks Lustre’s return to the MMFF after “Beauty and the Bestie” in 2015.

