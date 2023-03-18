James Reid breaks silence on photo with Issa Pressman

Photo from Issa Pressman's Instagram account.



MANILA — Actor James Reid on Friday night broke his silence about his photo with Issa Pressman that has been making the rounds online.

In a tweet, Reid said that the "past rumors" about him and the sister of Yassi Pressman are not true.

In 2020, Issa was alleged of being the third party in the relationship of Reid and his ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre.

"I'm only gonna say this once. The past rumors about Issa are just that, rumors," he said.

However, Reid explained that he felt the need to speak up "because this is the start of something beautiful."

"I usually NEVER address bashers or get involved in hate culture but I feel the need to speak up now because this is the start of something beautiful," Reid said.

"And I'm not gonna let anyone take that from me. To my fans, all you need to know from me is that I'm the happiest ... I've ever been," he added.

The said photo was uploaded by Issa herself on her Instagram post on Thursday night, March 16.

For his part, Reid uploaded a clip of him and Pressman watching Harry Styles's concert together.

Netizens expressed their thoughts as Lustre became one of the top trending topics in microblogging site Twitter on Friday.

In 2020, Issa released a short statement amid allegations linking her to the breakup of Lustre and James Reid.

She wrote at the time: “If I stay silent, i’m ‘guilty’. If I stand up for myself, i’m ‘defensive’. The world judges either way. But to end it here & now, everything is 100% FALSE. #ThinkBeforeYouClick.”

Yassi also defended her sister amid accusations that she caused the separation of Lustre and Reid.

Lustre also expressed her love to the sisters at the time in a comment on Yassi’s post, while Reid left an apology to them both for getting dragged into the issue — clearing Issa of any involvement in the relationship.

Currently, Lustre is happy with her French businessman boyfriend Christophe Bariou.

