The humble Filipino floral blanket was given a touch of glamour as it was worn as a couture creation in this year's Preview Ball.

Internet sensation Sassa Gurl turned heads with his "kumot kutur" designed by Arwin Meriales.

The outfit is composed of a corset top with large sleeves and a flowing train, with rhinestones matching the colors of the blanket.

On Instagram, Sassa Gurl shared photos of him in his "kumot kutur," along with a snap of him as a child wearing a blanket.

"Miss Gay lotto with the hulugang kumot," he said.

Sassa Gurl was recognized by Preview as one of the 50 most influential personalities in the country for 2022.

He appeared on the local fashion magazine's cover last June, along with fellow LGBTQIA personalities Mimiyuuuh and Awra Briguela.

Related video: