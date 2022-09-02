Home  >  Life

'Kumot kutur': Sassa Gurl's outfit uses Filipino floral blankets

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 02 2022 12:37 PM

The humble Filipino floral blanket was given a touch of glamour as it was worn as a couture creation in this year's Preview Ball.

Internet sensation Sassa Gurl turned heads with his "kumot kutur" designed by Arwin Meriales. 

The outfit is composed of a corset top with large sleeves and a flowing train, with rhinestones matching the colors of the blanket. 

On Instagram, Sassa Gurl shared photos of him in his "kumot kutur," along with a snap of him as a child wearing a blanket. 

"Miss Gay lotto with the hulugang kumot," he said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sassa Gurl (@itssassagurl)

Sassa Gurl was recognized by Preview as one of the 50 most influential personalities in the country for 2022.

He appeared on the local fashion magazine's cover last June, along with fellow LGBTQIA personalities Mimiyuuuh and Awra Briguela. 

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Sassa Gurl   fashion  

BRAND NEWS