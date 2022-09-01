(Left to right) Mimiyuuuh, Pia Wurtzbach, and Kathryn Bernardo are among Preview's 50 Most Influential. Photos from Instagram: @mimiyuuuh, @piawurtzbach, @bernardokath]

MANILA -- Local fashion magazine Preview on Wednesday named the country's 50 most influential personalities for 2022.

The list included celebrities, beauty queens, online stars, and industry experts across five categories: The Advocates, The Artists, The Life Pegs, Beauty Gurus, and Style Icons.

Among them are Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray, Kapamilya stars Kathryn Bernardo and Anne Curtis, music acts Ben&Ben and SB19, and Internet stars Mimiyuuuh and Ivana Alawi.

According to Preview, those who made it to its inaugural Most Influential 50 "have been at the helm of shaping, challenging, and redefining the very zeitgeist of our current ways of living," particularly in the fields of fashion, beauty, and art.

Check out the complete list below:

THE ADVOCATES

Nina Ellaine Cabrera

Pia Wurtzbach

Nadine Lustre

Angel Locsin

Bea Gomez

Liza Soberano

Vice Ganda

Ayn Bernos

Catriona Gray

Mela Habijan

THE ARTISTS

Francine Diaz

Niana Guerrero

James Reid

Ben&Ben

SB19

Moira Dela Torre

Andrea Brillantes

Lovi Poe

Belle Mariano

Charisma Lico

THE LIFE PEGS

Erwan Heussaff

Alodia Gosiengfiao

Jeremy Jauncey

Ivana Alawi

Gideon Hermosa

Sassa Gurl

Donny Pangilinan

Bea Alonzo

Kryz Uy and Slater Young

Marian Rivera

BEAUTY GURUS

Miss Nate Javier

Marj Maroket

Michelle Dy

Paul Unating

Anthea Bueno

Mimi Qiu Reyes

Raiza Contawi

Paolo Ballesteros

Toni Sia

John Valle

STYLE ICONS

Heart Evangelista

Anne Curtis

Julia Barretto

Kathryn Bernardo

Kylie Verzosa

Camille Co

Sofia Andres

Mimiyuuuh

Sarah Lahbati

Rei Germar

