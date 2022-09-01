MANILA -- Local fashion magazine Preview on Wednesday named the country's 50 most influential personalities for 2022.
The list included celebrities, beauty queens, online stars, and industry experts across five categories: The Advocates, The Artists, The Life Pegs, Beauty Gurus, and Style Icons.
Among them are Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray, Kapamilya stars Kathryn Bernardo and Anne Curtis, music acts Ben&Ben and SB19, and Internet stars Mimiyuuuh and Ivana Alawi.
According to Preview, those who made it to its inaugural Most Influential 50 "have been at the helm of shaping, challenging, and redefining the very zeitgeist of our current ways of living," particularly in the fields of fashion, beauty, and art.
Check out the complete list below:
THE ADVOCATES
Nina Ellaine Cabrera
Pia Wurtzbach
Nadine Lustre
Angel Locsin
Bea Gomez
Liza Soberano
Vice Ganda
Ayn Bernos
Catriona Gray
Mela Habijan
THE ARTISTS
Francine Diaz
Niana Guerrero
James Reid
Ben&Ben
SB19
Moira Dela Torre
Andrea Brillantes
Lovi Poe
Belle Mariano
Charisma Lico
THE LIFE PEGS
Erwan Heussaff
Alodia Gosiengfiao
Jeremy Jauncey
Ivana Alawi
Gideon Hermosa
Sassa Gurl
Donny Pangilinan
Bea Alonzo
Kryz Uy and Slater Young
Marian Rivera
BEAUTY GURUS
Miss Nate Javier
Marj Maroket
Michelle Dy
Paul Unating
Anthea Bueno
Mimi Qiu Reyes
Raiza Contawi
Paolo Ballesteros
Toni Sia
John Valle
STYLE ICONS
Heart Evangelista
Anne Curtis
Julia Barretto
Kathryn Bernardo
Kylie Verzosa
Camille Co
Sofia Andres
Mimiyuuuh
Sarah Lahbati
Rei Germar
