Photo from Drag Den Philippines Facebook account

Applications for the reality series “Drag Den Philippines”, hosted by Manila Luzon, is now open.

In a recent video, Manila Luzon challenged local drag queens to join the competition, which she dubbed as “for Filipinos, by Filipinos.”

Applicants can submit their audition piece on TikTok, where they need to introduce themselves and showcase their makeup transformations.

The handles @dragdenph and @wetvphilippines must be tagged, while the hashtag #dragdenphaudition must be used when their audition is uploaded to TikTok.

Applicants, who need to fill out the audition form here, must at least be 18 years old, and a Philippine citizen and resident.

Successful auditions will receive a call as they move on to the next round. The application is until August 31 only.

The reality series will be available exclusively on the on-demand streaming platform WeTV. Its premiere date has yet to be announced.

“Drag Den”, first unveiled in June, is the first drag reality show in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, RuPaul announced this month the Philippine edition of “Drag Race” — which has no connection to “Drag Den” — with its own auditions underway.