MANILA — Filipino drag queens, start your engines as the Philippines will be having its local franchise of the hit reality TV series, "RuPaul’s Drag Race."

In a Twitter post, American streaming service WOW Presents Plus announced their call for applicants for the first season of “Drag Race Philippines.”

“Calling all queens, if you think you have what it takes to become the first drag race superstar from the Philippines, we wanna hear from you,” American drag queen RuPaul said in the video.

“Show us your uniqueness, nerve, and talent, and this could be the beginning of the rest of your life,” the artist added.

In a statement, the World of Wonder co-founders said they want to springboard underrepresented countries in the drag scene.

“The Drag Race franchise has shined a spotlight on so many incredible queens from around the world and we are so excited to introduce audiences to the dazzling queens of the Philippines,” said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey.

“WOW Presents Plus was created to serve as a springboard for underrepresented voices, so we are thrilled to exclusively premiere Drag Race Philippines on the platform for our global viewers.”

Meanwhile, former Pinoy Big Brother contestant Fifth Solomon shared in an Instagram post that he will be taking part in the making of the series.

"Finally! After 2 years pwede nang ma RUVEAL! So so happy to be part of this phenomenon!!! Started as a fan now we here!! Thank you so so much & goodluck to us team @fullhouseph & @worldofwonder !!!" Solomon said.

"Handa na ang creative juices ko!!! Start your engines Filipino Queens & may the best DRAG QUEEN win!!! AUDITION NA MGA MHIE!!! @DragRacePHL #dragracephl"

Aspiring contestants interested to join the debut series may apply at dragraceph.com.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand," and Kyne for Canada’s "Drag Race" season 1.

