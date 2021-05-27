Pinay drag queen Jiggly Caliente competes in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6’

MANILA — Pinay drag queen Jiggly Caliente will get another shot for the crown in the upcoming season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”

A trailer for the sixth season of the show released Thursday featured Caliente with her modern take of a Filipiniana dress.

The sun never sets on an ALL STAR! 😍 🌟 #AllStars6 premieres THURSDAY JUNE 24 on @ParamountPlus! 🌅 pic.twitter.com/JMxh1ADwIj — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 26, 2021

She will be competing with 12 other queens from various seasons: Akeria Chanel Davenport, Eureka, Ginger Minj, Jan, Kylie Sonique Love, Pandora Boxx, Rajah O'Hara, Scarlet Envy, Serena Chacha, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Trinity K. Bonet, and Yara Sofia.

Caliente, whose real name is Bianca Castro, finished 8th overall in season 4 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Also known for her role as Veronica Ferocity in the series "Pose," she was born in Laguna and moved to the United States at the age of 10.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand," and Kyne for Canada’s "Drag Race" season 1.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6” will premiere on American streaming platform Paramount+ on June 24.

