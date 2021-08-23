Manila Luzon’s ‘Drag Den’ to stream on WeTV

Manila Luzon will host ‘Drag Den Philippines.’ WeTV

MANILA — “Drag Den Philippines,” the drag competition to be hosted by Manila Luzon, has announced its broadcast platform.

The reality series will be available exclusively on the on-demand streaming platform WeTV. Its premiere date has yet to be announced.

“Drag Den” was first unveiled in June, and was billed as the first ever drag reality show in the Philippines.

“I’ve been able to bring a lot of awareness to the Philippines through my drag, and now, I want to use the fame that I’ve gotten to kind of bring it back to the Philippines and let the Filipinos all realize that there is a whole world of drag, and this art form is in its purest form,” she said.

The program is currently casting its drag queens via TikTok.

The program is currently casting its drag queens via TikTok. It is open to both male and female aspirants who are at least 18 years old and residing in the Philippines.

“It is okay to unleash that diva and be as fabulous as you can... We’re only on this earth for a little bit of time so why not make it fabulous,” the host said.

Manila Luzon made her international breakthrough in 2011, as one of the contestants in the hit US drag reality series “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She then appeared in two “All Stars” editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.

Interestingly, RuPaul announced this month the Philippine edition of “Drag Race” — which has no connection to “Drag Den” — with its own auditions underway.